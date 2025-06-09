Apple unveils iPadOS 26 at WWDC 2025 with enhanced multitasking, AI-powered features

Apple has officially previewed iPadOS 26, calling it the most significant update to iPadOS to date. The new software delivers sweeping design changes, powerful multitasking upgrades, deeper Apple Intelligence integration, and new apps tailored for productivity and creativity.

A Refreshed Design with Liquid Glass

At the heart of iPadOS 26’s visual overhaul is Liquid Glass, a new translucent interface element that brings fluidity and depth to the iPad experience. It reacts dynamically to touch and environment, enhancing the Lock Screen, Control Center, and Home Screen. The update also introduces animated icons, new colour tints for themes, and refreshed UI elements across core apps like Safari, Mail, and Apple Music.

New Windowing System Reinvents Multitasking

A standout feature of iPadOS 26 is its entirely new windowing system. Users can now freely resize app windows, tile them with simple gestures, and use Exposé to quickly view and switch between open windows. A new menu bar offers easier navigation and command access in any app, including support for customisation by developers.

Exposé allows users to quickly see all their open windows spread out, helping them easily switch to the one they need.

The system integrates seamlessly with Stage Manager and external displays, giving users more control and flexibility across tasks.

Apple Intelligence Expands Across iPad

Building on last year’s Apple Intelligence rollout, iPadOS 26 deepens AI integration. New features include:

Live Translation across Phone, FaceTime, and Messages, offering real-time text and voice translations.

Genmoji and Image Playground enhancements for creating expressive visuals using emoji, user prompts, or image styles.

Smarter Shortcuts, enabling actions like summarising text or generating images with AI, and even analysing class lecture transcripts against user notes.

Boosted File Management and the Debut of Preview

The Files app gains a revamped list view with collapsible folders and resizable columns, plus the ability to customise folders with colours, icons, and emoji. Users can now drag folders directly into the Dock and assign default apps for file types.

Apple’s Preview app comes to iPad for the first time, allowing users to view, edit, and annotate PDFs and images. Apple Pencil integration supports features like AutoFill and sketching.

Pro Features for Audio and Video Workflows

iPadOS 26 introduces Background Tasks for handling intensive processes like rendering or long exports in the background. Audio input selection is now more advanced, with per-app and per-website microphone choices. Voice Isolation improves recording quality, and Local capture allows users to record and share high-quality audio/video during calls — ideal for content creators and professionals.

New Apps: Journal, Apple Games, and More

The Journal app arrives on iPad, allowing users to write, draw, and embed media across personal diaries. Apple Games acts as a new central hub for gaming, and introduces Game Overlay for in-game multitasking.

Messages now includes conversation backgrounds, polls, and a redesigned details view. The Phone app debuts on iPad, with Hold Assist and Call Screening for better call handling.

More Additions: Calculator, Notes, and Accessibility

Math Notes in Calculator now support 3D graphing.

Notes adds markdown file support and phone call transcription.

New accessibility tools include Accessibility Reader, Share Accessibility Settings, and a redesigned Braille Access interface.

Availability

iPadOS 26 is available now for developers via the Apple Developer Program, with a public beta launching next month. The update will officially roll out this fall for a wide range of devices, including: