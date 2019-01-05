Apple users need to be wary of this new phishing scam

Every time a more robust system is put in place to check scams, a new breed of scammers arises to surpass that firewall. The latest in this line is a genuine-looking phishing scam which targets users of Apple products using spoofed Apple Inc attributes to fool users.

The Apple Support scam starts with an automated fake call that shows Apple's logo, address and real phone number, warning about a data breach at the company, wrote security expert Brian Kerbs on his blog. If an iPhone user requests a call back from Apple's legitimate customer support Web page, the fake call gets indexed as a previous call from the legitimate Apple Support line in the phone's recent calls list.

"It is remarkable that Apple's own devices can't tell the difference between a call from Apple and someone trying to spoof Apple," Kerbs said in his blog.

The automated call, if received, gives the recipients another number to call which is a known phishing source, according to Kerbs.

Although there hasn't been any report of Apple users falling prey to the Apple Support scam, caution is advised if you receive an unexpected call from Apple Support. "No doubt this is just another scheme to separate the unwary from their personal and financial details, and to extract some kind of payment (for supposed tech support services or some such)," Kerbs said.

How to stay safe from phishing scams

Use tools like caller-ids and spam settings to identify scammers in your calls and e-mails. In case of suspected phishing attempts, do not follow any embedded or suggested links and numbers. Contact the official web portal of the company instead and try to confirm whether there the matter of the phishing call or mail is true.

Under no circumstances, divulge any personal or financial details to anyone over phone or e-mail. No bona fide company or financial institution contacts its users personally to seek crucial information.