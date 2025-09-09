Apple Watch Ultra 3 unveiled with satellite messaging, hypertension alerts and 42-hour battery life

Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra 3, its most advanced smartwatch to date, expanding its focus on health, safety, and connectivity. The device can now switch seamlessly between roles as a sports watch, a premium smartwatch, and a comprehensive health companion.

The standout feature of the Ultra 3 is built-in two-way satellite communication. Users without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage can text emergency services, send messages to friends and family, and share their location. Apple says the technology has been re-engineered to double antenna strength, making it possible to connect with satellites travelling 15,000 mph up to 800 miles away.

“Apple Watch Ultra is our most advanced Apple Watch, designed to take users from sports and adventure to the rest of their life, and help them stay active, healthy, connected, and safe, wherever they are,” said Eugene Kim, Apple’s vice president of Apple Watch Hardware Engineering. “Apple Watch Ultra 3 debuts innovative satellite communications that will offer users more safety and connectivity when they’re off the grid, plus longer battery life, 5G, powerful health insights, and all the advanced fitness features our users love.”

The Ultra 3 carries Apple’s largest display ever on a watch, equipped with LTPO3 and wide-angle OLED technology. The always-on refresh rate now ticks at once per second, improving features like stopwatch and timer. The battery lasts up to 42 hours in normal use and 72 hours in Low Power Mode. For outdoor workouts, it offers 20 hours with full GPS and heart rate tracking.

The watch also adds 5G support for faster app downloads, music streaming, and improved reception in weak coverage areas through dual-antenna technology.

Apple has added hypertension notifications, designed to detect consistent signs of chronic high blood pressure. Using optical sensors and machine learning trained on data from more than 100,000 participants, the watch analyses vascular responses over 30-day periods. Apple expects the feature to notify over one million people with undiagnosed hypertension within the first year.

In addition, a new sleep score provides detailed nightly reports on rest quality, using insights from over five million nights of study data.

The updated Workout app now includes Workout Buddy, a fitness experience powered by Apple Intelligence. It delivers personalised spoken motivation during runs, rides, and other activities, using metrics such as pace, distance, heart rate, and training load. Athletes gain access to advanced features like precise GPS, automatic track detection, cadence and stride length analysis, and new custom workout options.

Available in natural and black titanium finishes, the Ultra 3 is water resistant up to 100 metres and certified for diving with the Oceanic+ app. New band options include reflective Trail Loops and Hermès rubber diving straps.

Apple also emphasised sustainability. The Ultra 3 contains 40 percent recycled materials, including 100 percent recycled cobalt in its battery and titanium in its case, produced using a 3D printing process that halves raw material use. The packaging is entirely fibre-based and recyclable.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 is available to pre-order starting today and will be in stores from Friday, September 19. All satellite features are free for two years.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 is priced at Rs 89,900 and is available in natural and black titanium.