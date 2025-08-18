Aquaguard Ritz Pro review: A smarter, sleeker take on water purifiers

The Aquaguard Enrich Ritz Pro feels like a water purifier designed for people who are tired of compromises. I’ve had my fair share of bulky plastic purifiers that either looked like an afterthought in the kitchen or demanded constant maintenance. The Ritz Pro tries to solve both problems, wrapping advanced filtration in a sleek stainless-steel package while layering in smart features that actually feel useful rather than gimmicky.

Design and Build

At first glance, the Ritz Pro looks more like a modern kitchen appliance than a utilitarian water filter. Its high-gloss finish and compact footprint (320x278x480 mm) mean it doesn’t stick out like the boxy purifiers of the past. The 5-litre stainless steel tank is the real star here, keeping water cooler and fresher for longer, while also resisting the funky smells that sometimes plague plastic storage tanks.

Smart Purification

This is not your average RO purifier. The Ritz Pro goes all in with a 9-stage purification system. We’re talking about nanopore filters to catch microplastics and pesticides, a copper infuser that promises immunity boosts, and an in-tank UV steriliser that runs for 15 minutes every hour. That last bit is especially clever, since it means your stored water is being actively cleaned even when you’re not drawing from the tap. If you’ve dealt with long power cuts before, you know how reassuring this feature is.

The company claims it can handle input water TDS levels up to 2000 mg/L and churn through up to 10,000 litres before filters need replacing. That’s roughly two years of filter life, double what most budget purifiers give you. Add in water-saving RO tech with 40 percent recovery, and you’re not left with the usual guilt about litres wasted down the drain.

Performance

During use, the Ritz Pro feels more efficient than older-generation purifiers. The 50W consumption is pretty modest for the power it’s pulling, and it keeps up well even in high-demand households. The water itself tastes noticeably better than what you’d get from a barebones RO system. The mineraliser adds back magnesium and potassium, and the copper infusion lends a subtle crispness that actually makes it more pleasant to drink.

Noise levels are manageable too. Unlike some machines that rumble and hiss when refilling, this one keeps things fairly quiet, which matters when your purifier sits right in the middle of the kitchen.

Smart Features

This is billed as India’s first smart purifier, and while “smart” can sometimes mean little more than an app that nobody uses, here it translates into genuinely practical features. A real-time display keeps track of water quality and filter life. You don’t have to guess whether it’s working, or worse, wait until the water tastes off to know it’s time for maintenance. The IOT connectivity ties into alerts, so you get notified before problems hit. It’s the kind of transparency water purifiers should have had years ago.

Verdict

At ₹23,199, the Ritz Pro is not a budget machine. But it isn’t trying to be. It’s built for people who care about both performance and aesthetics, who want their purifier to blend into a modern kitchen rather than stick out like an ugly white box. The combination of stainless steel storage, 9-stage purification, 2-year filter life, and smart monitoring make it one of the most compelling premium options in India right now.