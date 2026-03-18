Are micro-dramas the next big thing in India? 47% find AI-generated content creative, says report

In recent years, short-form videos have gained immense traction across social media platforms. From Instagram reels to YouTube Shorts, the trend has shaped how digital audiences consume content. However, a new form of content is quietly shaping the future of entertainment, and it surprisingly lives on your social media.

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Micro-dramas, short, episodic narratives designed for smartphone consumption, have recently emerged as one of the most popular content formats. According to a Meta-Ormax report, it is already becoming a bull-blown content category.

The new report titled "Micro Dramas: The India Story" was unveiled on March 17 at Meta's inaugural Meta Marketing Summit: Micro-Drama Edition in Bengaluru. It is developed in collaboration with media insights firm Ormax Media.

The study sheds light on how micro-dramas are reshaping viewing habits. Reportedly, people are spending about 3.5 hours a week, and roughly 30 minutes a day, watching micro dramas.

Shweta Bajpai, Director, Media & Entertainment (India) at Meta, said, “Micro drama isn't a passing trend, it's rewriting the rules of Indian entertainment. In under a year, an entirely new category of platforms has emerged, built audience habits from scratch, and created a business vertical that is scaling fast.”

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Many viewers are also turning to AI-generated short-form content, with nearly 47% describing AI micro dramas as unique and creative. Meanwhile, a separate 38% say they prefer real actors due to familiarity.

Since the format targets mobile users, they engage with stories very quickly throughout the day. However, it is said to be a highly personal format, as nearly 90% of viewing happens solo. Currently, romance, family drama, and comedy are the lead genres among users during personal viewing.

The report combines 50 in-depth interviews and 2,000 personal interviews with micro-drama audiences aged 18 to 44 across 14 states. The study was conducted between November 2025 and January 2026.

