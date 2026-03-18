Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
After Larijani, Israel says it has killed Iran intelligence minister in Tehran

After Larijani, Israel says it has killed Iran intelligence minister in Tehran

Khatib played a significant role during the recent protests throughout Iran, says IDF

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 18, 2026 4:49 PM IST
After Larijani, Israel says it has killed Iran intelligence minister in Tehran Iran's intelligence minister Esmaeil Khatib

Israel's Defence Forces said on Wednesday that it had killed Iran's intelligence minister, Esmaeil Khatib, in a targeted strike in Tehran, marking another high-level casualty in the widening conflict between Israel and Iran.

"ELIMINATED: Esmaeil Khatib, the Iranian terrorist regime Minister of Intelligence, in a targeted strike in Tehran," the IDF announced on X.  

Advertisement

The Israeli military said Khatib played a significant role during the recent protests throughout Iran, "including the arrest and killing of protestors and leading terrorist activities against Israelis and Americans around the world."

It also said he had been involved in suppressing domestic unrest. "Similarly, he operated against Iranian citizens during the Mahsa Amini protests (2022–2023)."

According to the Israeli statement, Iran's intelligence ministry possesses advanced intelligence capabilities, overseeing surveillance, espionage, and the execution of covert operations worldwide, particularly against Israeli and Iranian citizens.

Advertisement

The strike comes a day after Israeli forces killed Ali Larijani, a senior Iranian security figure who had emerged as one of the most influential officials in Iran's leadership structure.

Larijani, 67, was widely believed to be running the country following the killing of Iran's supreme leader in US and Israeli strikes late last month that triggered the current phase of the conflict. Israel said Tuesday that it had killed Larijani, though Iran confirmed his death several hours later.

Larijani had been appointed to advise Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on strategy in nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration and had traveled to Oman to meet mediators just two weeks before the war began.

 

Published on: Mar 18, 2026 4:49 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today