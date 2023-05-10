'Are we in a movie right now': Rapper Snoop Dogg talks about AI and its risks

The Milken Institute's 2023 Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California hosted a panel on Wednesday featuring Snoop Dogg, a celebrated multi-platinum recording artist. During the discussion, Snoop fielded a question from Shirley Halperin, the editor of Variety, about AI in relation to the 2023 WGA writers' strike. Snoop responded with a humorous quip about his childhood memories of sci-fi movies, expressing his confusion about today's generative AI systems, such as ChatGPT or Bing Chat.

“Well I got a mot*******ing AI right now that they did made for me. This could talk to me. I'm like, man this thing can hold a real conversation? Like real for real? Like it's blowing my mind because I watched movies on this as a kid years ago. When I see this sh*t I'm like what is going on?” Snoop said.

The audience was quick to laugh, and Snoop's unguarded observations on AI have been notable, coming from a highly respected multi-award-winning musical artist and entrepreneur.

Snoop's bemusement over AI reflects what may be a common sentiment among people trying to follow the latest developments in this rapidly evolving field. Snoop also demonstrated his awareness of current events by referencing Geoffrey Hinton, who recently resigned from Google to speak about the potential dangers of AI without conflicts of interest.

“And I heard the dude, the old dude that created AI saying, "This is not safe, 'cause the AIs got their own minds, and these motherf*ckers gonna start doing their own s**t. I'm like, are we in a f***ing movie right now, or what? The f**k man? So do I need to invest in AI so I can have one with me? Or like, do y'all know? Sh*t, what the f**k?" I'm lost, I don't know,” he added.

The Milken Institute is a non-profit, nonpartisan economic think tank with a focus on "accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life." The Institute hosts the annual Milken Institute Global Conference, which brings together leading minds from around the world to tackle urgent challenges and realize exciting opportunities.

During the panel, Snoop also expressed solidarity with striking members of the WGA and criticized the lack of fair compensation for artists through music streaming services. He questioned how it's possible to have a billion streams and not receive a million dollars in payment, calling out the apparent injustice of the situation.

Also Read

'Buying Netflix at $4 billion would've been better instead of...': Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

ChatGPT beats top investment funds in stock-picking experiment

Watch: Noida to get India’s first Pod Taxis: What are they and how will they connect the UP film city with Jewar Airport? Check route, stations, and more