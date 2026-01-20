Asus halts smartphone launches in 2026, fuels exit fears from Android market

Asus will not release any new smartphones in 2026, raising fresh questions about whether the Taiwanese electronics maker is preparing to exit the Android mobile market altogether.

Chairman Jonney Shih said the company “will no longer add new mobile phone models in the future,” Taiwanese news outlet Inside quoted him as saying. While Shih hinted that Asus could return to the sector at some point, he stopped short of making any commitments, leaving the door open to a permanent withdrawal.

The move marks a major shift for a brand known for its niche but well-regarded smartphones, particularly its Zenfone flagship series and its ROG (Republic of Gamers) phones aimed at mobile gaming enthusiasts. Asus has not launched a top-tier handset in nearly a year, and inventory of models such as the ROG Phone 8 and 9 has thinned across multiple global markets.

Despite the production freeze, Shih said the company will continue to provide software updates, warranty coverage and technical support for existing customers.

The decision appears to be part of a broader strategic pivot toward emerging technologies. Shih indicated that Asus’ smartphone research teams may be redeployed to focus on artificial intelligence, robotics and smart glasses.

Industry pressures have also weighed on the business. The global tech sector is facing sharp increases in memory component prices, squeezing margins in the already hyper-competitive smartphone market. While Asus plans to absorb some of those costs through tighter supply-chain collaboration, the worsening economics of handset manufacturing likely influenced its retreat.

Impact on India

India’s smartphone market is dominated by Samsung, Apple and Chinese manufacturers such as Xiaomi and Vivo. Asus’ withdrawal removes one of the few “risk-taking” brands that consistently pushed gaming-first hardware and niche flagship designs.

Existing Asus users, primarily ROG phone owners, have been assured of continued security updates and warranty support, though the brand’s long-term future in mobile remains uncertain.