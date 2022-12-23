Asus launches two small PCs in India, prices start at Rs 34,790

Asus on Friday launched two new small form factor (SFF) desktops in India, the Asus ExpertCenter D500SD and Asus S500SD.

Asus ExpertCenter D500SD is meant for business and “excels in delivering power, security, reliability, durability, and sustainability” in a compact size, the company said in a statement.

"It is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processor with the latest DDR4 RAM. It can support up to NVIDIA discrete GPU as an option for those requiring advanced graphics performance for demanding visual tasks," the statement added.

The Expercenter also has dedicated isolated air chambers for the PC’s main heat generators to prevent heat pooling inside.

Asus ExpertCenter D500SD

The D500SD has 33.96cm thickness and weighs about 5 kg and comes in a 9L size. It features a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, which offers security to the entire system. It is powered by up to Intel Core i5-12400 six-core processor clocked at 2.5 GHz with up to 4.4 GHz Turbo Boost. Maximum RAM capacity is of 64GB used on two DIMM slots. It also supports both SSD PCIe and HDD without an optical drive.

Whereas, the S500SD is more suitable for individuals, giving enough “power through everyday tasks in your home". It comes with a dual-storage design, the superfast data-access speeds of an SSD combined with the massive capacity of an HDD (Standard 3.5 inch) and is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 module.

Asus S500SD

This one is more individual-oriented and can be used by family members for office and school-related work. Like the ExpertCentre, this also features a 9L size. It also uses the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 for boot security. It can be powered by up to Intel Core i-12400 processor at 2.5 GHz clock speed with 4.4 GHz Turbo Boost speed. It offers up to 64 GB of memory on the PC with support for both SSD PCIe x4 and HDD storage technologies.

ASUS ExpertCenter desktops PCs D500SD & S500SD will be available from December 23, 2022. S500SD will be available across India at ASUS Exclusive Stores (AES) at a starting price of Rs 34,790.