Asus ROG 2025 Strix, Zephyrus & Flow gaming laptops launched in India: Price & specs

Asus has unveiled its 2025 line-up of high-performance ROG gaming laptops in India. The new portfolio includes upgraded models of the ROG Strix Scar 16/18, Strix G16, Zephyrus G14 and G16, and the convertible Flow Z13. The laptops feature advanced thermal solutions, high refresh rate displays, and AI-assisted enhancements.

Advertisement

Asus is offering customers the opportunity to pre-order the laptops for just ₹99, with bundled benefits valued up to ₹34,498. These include a two-year extended warranty, three years of accidental damage protection, and a premium ROG-branded backpack. The laptops will be available for purchase from 13 May 2025 across the Asus e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, ROG-authorised retailers, and Asus Exclusive Stores.

ROG Strix Scar 16/18

Geared towards professional gamers, the Strix Scar 16 and 18 come with Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs. Both feature Mini LED displays with 240Hz refresh rates and peak brightness of 1200 nits. A vapour chamber cooling system and Tri-Fan technology aim to maintain sustained performance. The series also introduces a tool-free upgrade design and AniMe Vision LED panels for personalisation. Prices start at ₹3,79,990 for the Scar 16 and ₹4,49,990 for the Scar 18.

Advertisement

ROG Strix G16

Aimed at FPS gamers, the Strix G16 runs on Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and supports up to NVIDIA RTX 5070Ti GPUs. It includes a 16-inch QHD ROG Nebula display with 240Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. The laptop features a minimalistic design with RGB accents and starts at ₹2,59,990.

ROG Zephyrus G16

Weighing under 2 kg, the Zephyrus G16 combines mobility with power. It is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H CPU and NVIDIA RTX 5080 GPU. The OLED display offers a 240Hz refresh rate and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. Prices begin at ₹3,59,990.

ROG Zephyrus G14

Targeting creative professionals, the G14 features the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor and NVIDIA® RTX™ 5070Ti GPU. The 14-inch 3K OLED screen offers 120Hz refresh and is factory calibrated. It weighs 1.57 kg and starts at ₹2,79,990.

Advertisement

ROG Flow Z13

The 2-in-1 Flow Z13 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max 390 processor and boasts up to 50 TOPS of AI processing capability. The device features a 13.4-inch 2.5K touchscreen with 180Hz refresh, detachable RGB keyboard, and support for quad-channel LPDDR5X RAM. It will retail from ₹1,99,990.

Commenting on the new range of gaming lineups, Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India, stated, "With the 2025 lineup, we are introducing a powerful fusion of performance, design, and AI acceleration—tailored precisely to what Indian consumers are asking for. Each laptop in this series caters to a new-age gamer and creator, someone who needs their machine to be as fast, flexible, and future-ready as they are."