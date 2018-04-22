Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 images, specifications leaked online

Asus announced the launch of its Zenfone Max Pro M1 in India last week under its partnership with e-tailer Flipkart. Now details of the device have appeared online one day before the launch of the device. Leakster Evan Blass has tweeted the press renders and specifications of the new Zenfone device. The images show a notch-free 18:9 display with a dual camera setup.

The leaks reveal that the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, as Asus had revealed earlier. The same processor does duty on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Asus Zenfone 5. As per the tweet by Blass, the processor will be coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone will have microSD dedicated support along with dual SIM cards.

The images show an edge-to-edge tall display with rounded edges. There is no notch on top of the 6-inch screen. There is quite a bit of chin on the top and bottom at the front of the device, though. The back of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 houses a dual camera setup at the top left corner and the fingerprint scanner. Blass tweets show two colour options - blue and silver.

Earlier leaks have indicated towards the Zenfone Max Pro M1 coming with stock Android instead of the Zen UI by Asus. The new Zenfone will run vanilla Android Oreo out of the box. The device will also reportedly have a massive 5,000mAh battery. The powerful and efficient Snapdragon 636 is expected to work well with both these aspects.

Asus will launch the Zenfone Max Pro M1 on Monday at 12:30 pm at Flipkart. There is no word on the pricing yet, but going by what Asus announced last week, we can expect the device to be priced in the mid-range price segment. A new value-added service will also be revealed tomorrow.