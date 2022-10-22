Best gaming gadgets to gift this Diwali 2022

Gifting becomes easy if it's a gamer on the receiving end. There are a flurry of inexpensive and good options in the market that can leave a lasting impression. Options range from extremely cheap thumb sleeves to the most expensive of consoles, gaming mousepads, keyboards, monitors, games, hand-helds and more. Here’s a last-minute gifting guide for gamers on Diwali 2022.

Acer 'Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition' Laptop

Acer’s latest 'Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition' features stereoscopic 3D gaming. It features 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPUs.

Moreover, the device is equipped with a 15.6-inch display with IPS technology, UHD 3840 x 2160 in 2D mode, LED-backlit TFT LCD, and a 3D Stereoscopic module for SpatialLabs, 1920 x 2160 in 3D mode.

LG 27-inch Full HD IPS Panel Gaming Monitor

The LG 27-inch Full HD gaming monitor can be used for intense gaming sessions. Its approximately 99% sRGB boosted IPS display provides decent colour accuracy. It is tested by NVIDIA and is a G-SYNC compatible gaming monitor. The display has a 144 Hz refresh rate.

Zebronics Zeb-Reaper wireless mouse

The Zebronics Zeb-Reaper 2.4GHz Wireless Gaming Mouse comes with a USB nano receiver and 500Hz polling rate. The mouse can support up to 4000 DPI. In total, there are seven buttons on the move with one rapid fire key and back key.

Acer Predator Aethon 500 Wired USB Gaming keyboard

The Acer Predator Aethon 500 Wired USB Gaming keyboard makes a perfect festive gift option. The keyboard gets a good backlight system for gaming in the dark. The keyboard also gets an N-key rollover. It features dedicated macro keys, per-key RBG backlighting, clicky Kalih Blue switches, and a magnetic wrist rest.

Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Headset

The headset has protein leather ear cushions, which are supported by memory foam. It features an aluminium frame and metal armbands. Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos comes with a 50mm driver. There’s support for 20MS ultra-low latency on the Kronos which means there would be no audio lag when gaming. The wireless headset comes with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox, and even mobile and tablet devices. The Kronos wireless headphones use a 5.8GHz wireless frequency and has 7.1 surround sound support.

Amkette’s 4k Evo Fox GameBox

The 4k Evo Fox GameBox offers games for kids, teens and adults. The 4K Evo GameBox comes preloaded with over 100 games, including 20+ Android Games and 100s of Retro Games, and more can be downloaded from the Play Store. This ‘Plug and Play’ gaming box supports all types of video formats, including H.265a, along with 4K video output and 5.1 channel surround sound. The gamebox runs on Android 9 and is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor with Mali G31 graphics, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and support for a microSD card slot.

