Best smartphones under Rs 15,000: Samsung, realme, Redmi, Poco and other options

The Diwali sale season might have come to an end on Flipkart and Amazon but you can still opt for good value for money deals, when it comes to smartphones. With rising input costs and inflation, smartphone prices are bound to go up. A good majority of buyers are looking for better smartphone deals under Rs 15,000. The manufacturers are also offering a host of options in this price range. You can opt for brands like Samsung, realme, Poco, Redmi, Infinix, Vivo in this range. Here are some of our best picks for smartphones under Rs 15,000 for you to consider:



Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is priced at Rs 15,999 but the buyer can get the overall price down by utilizing some of the bank offers that are still available online. The Samsung Galaxy F23 comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage for its most affordable variant. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. In terms of camera, you get a 50MP primary unit in a three-lens setup. The device gets a 5000mAh battery.

Vivo T1 5G

The Vivo T1 5G is also priced at a slight premium of Rs 15,990 on Flipkart but the e-commerce website is providing bank offers. The 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is the most affordable variant. It comes with a 50 MP primary camera and a 16MP front-facing camera. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. The user will also get a 5000mAh battery.

Realme 9i 5G

The Realme 9i 5G is one of the most affordable 5G options in the realme line-up. The base-variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The buyer can get it for Rs 14,999. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset and gets a 5000mAh battery unit. The device gets a 6.6-inc FullHD+ display. In terms of camera, you’ll get a 50MP primary sensor.

Poco M4 5G

The Poco M4 5G is one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in the Indian market right now. The device is priced at Rs 13,139 for the variant with 4GB RAM And 64GB of internal storage. The device comes with a 5000mAh battery and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. The device gets a 6.58-inch display with FullHD+ resolution. In terms of camera, you get a dual camera setup with the primary lens being a 50MP unit.

Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 comes with a price tag of Rs 14,499 and it is available on Amazon. The most affordable variant of the device comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device comes with a 90Hz FullHD+ AMOLED display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset which is built on a 6nm architecture. The primary lens in the quad-camera setup is a 50MP unit.

Samsung Galaxy M13

Those looking for more affordable options with a good battery, decent amount of RAM and internal storage, can take a look at this Samsung model. The M13 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant is priced at Rs 12,499. It comes with a massive 6000mAh battery and it also supports virtual RAM feature which can take the overall RAM to 12GB.



