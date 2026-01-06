Bharat Taxi app begins operations in Delhi-NCR: Is it really cheaper than Ola and Uber?

An Indian government-backed cab service platform, Bharat Taxi, has started to operate in the Delhi-NCR region. Now, Delhi-based commuters will have greater options to choose from alongside Uber, Ola, and Rapido. Unlike other cab-service apps, Bharat Taxi is said to offer more seamless service with fare rates and zero commission. In addition, it also claims to offer standardised rates, which means the prices will not surge during peak hours, rain, or high demand.

According to the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, X post, Bharat Taxi has already crossed more than four lakh registered customers, and it's reportedly increasing by up to 45000 users every day. In addition, the app has secured 9th place on the Google Play Store and 13th place on the Apple App Store. However, many may question its pricing and whether it's cheaper in comparison to other leading cab-service apps.

Bharat Taxi vs Ola vs Uber

We compared the prices of Bharat Taxi app with Ola for the same distance of 25.2 KM, from Noida Film City to Aerocity, New Delhi. The bike price was Rs 191, a non-AC cab at Rs 510, and an AC cab at Rs 562. On the other hand, Ola bike was priced at Rs 255, Mini non-AC at Rs 452, and Mini at Rs 477. However, if you choose a sedan, then the price jumps to Rs 504. For the same distance, Uber bike was Rs 158, Uber Go was Rs 409, and Premier was also at Rs 409. This showcases a major price gap, but the Bharat Taxi app is still on the higher side.

This showcased that Uber was the cheapest option, followed by Ola, and Bharat Taxi app was the costliest. However, since the app has just started its services, we may see prices fluctuate as the company adjusts its pricing strategy and expands its operations.