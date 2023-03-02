Bharti Airtel surpasses 1 million 5G users in Mumbai, 10 million in India

Bharti Airtel has announced that it has surpassed the 1-million-milestone of 5G users in Mumbai alone. Mumbai was one of the first cities to get access to Airtel's new 5G network in 2022. Initially, the company had released the information to eight different cities including Mumbai.

Airtel's 5G services are now available in over 140 cities across India, and the company has recently surpassed the 10 million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally. Airtel's goal is to cover every town and key rural area with 5G services by the end of March 2024.

The CEO of Mumbai, Vibhor Gupta, commented on the achievement, stating that the milestone is a testament to the city's readiness to embrace the transformative power of 5G. Gupta said, "The adoption of 5G has truly been remarkable with 1 million Mumbaikars already experiencing the ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus. We will continue to advance our network to more locations across the city allowing many more customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. The milestone is a testament to the city’s readiness in embracing the transformative power of 5G."

Airtel 5G Plus is currently live in several key landmark locations in Mumbai, including The Gateway of India, Nariman Point, Film City, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai Metro junctions of Ghatkopar & Andheri, Chhatrapati Shivaji railway Terminus (CST), to name a few.

Currently, Jio and Airtel are the only two telecom companies offering broad-reaching 5G networks to their customers. In order to access 5G network, the customer will need a 5G-compatible smartphone. The device will also need a relevant update from the manufacturer.