Black Shark 2: New gaming smartphone is not a Xiaomi offering in India

The much talked about Black Shark 2 is all set to launch in India next week. Black Shark - the Chinese gaming technology company - aims to develop a 360-degree gaming eco-system based on hardware, software and services.

Contrary to the rumours in the market, this new gaming smartphone will not be a part of Xiaomi's offering in the country. Although Xiaomi has been of the early investor in the company, Black Shark operates as a separate entity altogether.

People familiar with the matter explained on the basis of anonymity that Xiaomi has been just like any other capital investor in Black Shark. The two are business partners but operates quite independently. Black Shark has its own complete setup in China, which includes manufacturing facility, research and development, supply chain and even more. Xiaomi and Black Shark are synergy partners but only in their particular country, that happens to be China.

Clarifying the confusion, Xiaomi has responded to our query stating, "Black Shark is a Xiaomi ecosystem company. However, Black Shark operates as a standalone entity in India." Our questions to Black Shark went unanswered. There is still no clarity on whether the two companies will have any sort of strategic partnership in India as well or if Black Shark will be using the well-established Xiaomi ecosystem for distribution as well as after sales in the Indian market.

Black Shark 2 is a gaming smartphone that was launched in China earlier this year. This phone will feature a 6.39 inch AMOLED display with 1080x2340 pixel resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It will boast an in-display fingerprint scanner and X-type Antenna + 2 Side Antennas for a strong connection, regardless of phone orientation. It will also have direct touch multilayer liquid cooling, low latency touch, and ludicrous mode performance boost. Black Shark 2 will feature a 4000 mAh battery, which will be accompanied with a 27W charger, capable of juicing 60 per cent of the battery in 30 minutes. On the camera front, it will house a 48-megapixel main camera along with a 12-megapixel secondary camera and a 20-megapixel front camera. The smartphone will be 8.7mm thick and weighs 205 grams, and will compete against the Asus ROG gaming smartphone launched a couple of months ago.

