'Now you’re a true Indian...': Bryan Johnson sparks debate in India with six-day food stash; internet reacts

Bryan Johnson, the 45-year-old tech millionaire behind the age-reversal project “Blueprint,” has become a talking point during his visit to India—not for his health experiments, but for carrying six days’ worth of his own food. Johnson’s dietary precaution, which he detailed on X (formerly Twitter), drew sharp reactions from social media users.

Johnson posted, “A lot of people ask me what I do about food when I travel. The first rule is this: food is guilty until proven innocent. This is why I’ve brought with me to India every calorie I’ll eat for six days.”

His travel diet included longevity mixes, macadamia nut bars, lentils, pea soup, and matcha, aligning with his rigorously tested Blueprint program. Johnson clarified that his choice wasn’t specific to India but stemmed from concerns over the global food supply.

While his post garnered over 800,000 views, the internet had mixed responses.

One user criticised his strict approach, writing, “Destroying actual quality of life in hopes it may increase quantity of life is peak 21st-century foolishness. I pity this guy for the life he must lead.”

Others took a lighter tone. “If you go to India and don’t eat the food, it doesn’t count as a visit,” a user joked. Another said, “Now you’re a true Indian auntie—travelling with a second suitcase filled with food!”

On Sunday evening, Johnson hosted an exclusive meet-up at Soho House, Mumbai, attended by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and comedian Tanmay Bhat. The event saw over 1,100 applications, with only 50 attendees making the cut.

“Last night at Soho house with @deepigoyal, who built @zomato into one of the most successful companies in India. There were over 1,100 applications for 50 seats. Sad to miss so many of you,” Johnson wrote on X, sharing a photo of the gathering.

Johnson’s visit to Mumbai is part of his global quest to reverse ageing. His daily regimen includes waking up at 4:30 am, following a meticulously designed plant-based diet, taking over 100 supplements, and undergoing unique treatments such as plasma transfusions. He spends millions annually on health monitoring and research.