BSNL to deploy 1 lakh 4G towers across India as part of 4G tower expansion

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is preparing to deploy another 1,00,000 4G towers across India, following the successful rollout of its first one lakh towers earlier this month. The initiative is aimed at strengthening the company's network infrastructure as it looks to play a more competitive role in the domestic telecom market.

Minister of State for Communications, Dr Chandrasekhar Pemmasani, told The New Indian Express that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will soon seek Cabinet approval for this second phase of expansion. “After successfully installing 100,000 towers with optimal 4G equipment, we will approach the Cabinet and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve another 100,000 towers,” he said.

The minister added that BSNL plans to boost its cash flow by monetising assets, which will, in turn, support the deployment of additional 4G and 5G equipment. Addressing concerns over the initial performance issues of BSNL’s 4G infrastructure, Pemmasani said the state-owned operator uses indigenous equipment, which is currently undergoing optimisation. He claimed “significant” improvements have been made and expects near-perfect performance by July or August next year.

Unlike private telecom providers such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, which source network equipment from global vendors like Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung, BSNL has opted for homegrown technology. In May 2023, it awarded a major contract to a consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which includes Tejas Networks, the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), and ITI Ltd. The agreement covers the supply and maintenance of equipment for 100,000 towers, valued at ₹13,000 crore, along with a 10-year annual maintenance contract.

In parallel, BSNL is also preparing to launch its 5G services and has initiated a crowdsourced campaign to find a name for the upcoming offering. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the company invited users to “Make history. Name the future of BSNL 5G,” encouraging the public to submit their suggestions by 5 PM on 13 June.