Canon EOS R6 Mark III bolsters Canon's India line up: Read all details

Canon has bolstered its EOS R mirrorless system with the launch of the new full-frame EOS R6 MARK III camera and the RF45mm F1.2 STM , a new large aperture standard prime lens designed for professional filmmakers and photographers from across genres.

The new EOS R6 MARK III succeeds the EOS R6 Mark II, which was released in 2023. The camera raises the bar for its class , featuring a higher 32.5-megapixel resolution , alongside improved speed, performance, and reliability. It also incorporates powerful video capabilities that support professional workflows , boasting advancements such as 7K 60p internal RAW and Open Gate video shooting support.

Advertisement

Higher Resolution and Speed

With the EOS R6 MARK III’s 32.5-megapixel resolution, finer details can be captured in higher definition, providing more cropping flexibility. This higher megapixel count is useful when achieving a close crop of faraway subjects. The camera can capture up to approximately 150 shots when shooting up to 40 frames per second (fps) in the high-speed continuous shooting (electronic shutter) mode. It maintains this high-speed continuous shooting rate, up to 40 fps (electronic shutter) and up to 12 fps (mechanical/electronic first-curtain shutter), despite the higher processing load.

To aid in 'Capturing the Moment', the EOS R6 MARK III features a user-friendly pre-continuous shooting feature, which records up to 20 continuous shots before the shutter button is fully pressed, in any still recording format including RAW, C-RAW, and HEIF, on any AF mode. The camera also inherits the Register People Priority function from the flagship EOS R1, allowing pre-registered people to be prioritised for detection and tracking when shooting photos or videos in group situations.

Advertisement

A Leap in Video Capabilities

The EOS R6 MARK III offers a 'Leap in Video Capabilities' with more recording and post-production options. It supports 7K 60p internal RAW video recording to a CF-express Type B card and is the first EOS R series camera to offer 3:2 Open Gate recording (up to 7K 30p RAW). This provides greater post-production flexibility for reframing, particularly when creating horizontal and vertical videos from the same footage.

Recording formats have been expanded, adding internal RAW recording, Canon Log 2, and HLG gamma recording capabilities to the pre-existing Canon Log 3 and HDR PQ. Support for the Cinema EOS range’s Custom Picture (CP) profiles, including custom LUTs, helps set recording options like gamma, colour sampling, and bit depth. During shooting, there are 14 Colour Filters that can be used to apply instant colour grading effects to stills or videos. Furthermore, the camera supports waveform monitor display, in addition to false colours and zebras, to achieve accurate exposure on set, much like the EOS R5 Mark II.

Advertisement

The camera retains the durable body design of the EOS R6 Mark II, with enhanced button customisation.

f/1.2 Made Accessible

As for the RF45mm F1.2 STM, it is Canon’s widest aperture non-professional lens in its RF lens line-up. Described as a 'Powerful and Cost-Efficient' option, the lens is a compact, lightweight, and affordable choice for users who desire bokeh. It delivers greater low light flexibility and AF support. The lens weighs approximately 346g, making it the smallest f/1.2 lens in both the EF and RF range.

When paired with the EOS R6 MARK III, the f/1.2 maximum aperture allows ample light to reach the sensor, unleashing the full potential of the camera’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system’s low light capabilities. This combination delivers sharp, clean images at a slow shutter speed when paired with the camera's 5-axis image stabilisation.

Pricing Details (India)

The following Manufacturer's suggested retail prices, inclusive of all taxes: