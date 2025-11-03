Canva unveils Creative Operating System with world-first design AI and all-new tools for brands

Canva has launched its Creative Operating System, marking the company’s most significant evolution since its founding. The all-in-one platform integrates design, AI, collaboration and brand growth tools, setting a new standard for creativity in the digital age.

Built on Canva’s Design Foundational Model, the world’s first AI system trained to understand the principles of design, the Creative Operating System unites every stage of the creative process, from ideation and editing to publishing and performance tracking. The goal, according to the company, is to help individuals and teams design faster and smarter while letting creativity lead and technology amplify what’s possible.

Advertisement

“With more than 260 million monthly active users, $3.5 billion in annualised revenue, and a valuation of $42 billion, Canva continues to redefine how design, visual communication, and marketing power growth for teams worldwide,” the company said, noting that it now serves 95% of the Fortune 500.

“As knowledge becomes more and more accessible, we believe we’re moving from the Information Era to the Imagination Era, a time when creativity has never been more critical. We’ve been thinking about how we can empower our community to succeed in this era, which is why we’re incredibly excited to unveil our biggest launch yet with the all-in-one Creative Operating System,” said Melanie Perkins, Canva Co-Founder and CEO. “From major upgrades to our Visual Suite with Video, Email, and Forms, to a powerful new AI layer and tools to grow your brand and business, we can’t wait to see how people use all of these new products to bring their ideas to life.”

Advertisement

A Supercharged Visual Suite

At the core of Canva’s new system lies a completely rebuilt Visual Suite, expanding what users can create across formats like video, email, code, and forms.

• Video 2.0 introduces a redesigned video editor that combines professional-grade tools with Canva’s signature simplicity, helping users produce polished videos on any device.

• Email Design enables teams to design and export fully branded marketing emails directly within Canva, eliminating the need to code or switch between tools.

• Forms allow users to collect feedback, RSVPs and data directly within designs, automatically syncing responses with Canva Sheets.

• Canva Code Meets Sheets lets users connect live data to interactive widgets, dashboards or tools that update in real time.

Advertisement

World-First Design AI

Canva’s AI layer has been deeply integrated into the platform to power every stage of the creative process.

• The Design Foundational Model represents the world’s first AI system built to understand design structure, layout and visual hierarchy. It can generate editable, on-brand designs in seconds.

• AI Everywhere You Work brings generative capabilities into every workflow, allowing users to summon new elements, textures or 3D visuals with a simple prompt.

• Ask @Canva acts as an embedded design assistant, offering feedback, content suggestions and smart edits directly within the editor.

Tools to Grow Brands and Businesses

Canva is expanding into a full marketing and brand management ecosystem with Canva Grow, an end-to-end platform for campaign creation, publishing and performance tracking. It uses brand-aware AI to optimise content automatically based on insights and engagement.

The new Brand System integrates logos, fonts, colours and templates directly into the editor, ensuring consistency across all design outputs. Canva has also introduced Canva Business, a plan for individuals and small teams looking to scale their operations with advanced AI, analytics and brand tools.

All-New Affinity, Now Free

Canva has also reintroduced Affinity, a professional design suite that includes advanced vector editing, photo manipulation and layout tools. Now completely free, the new Affinity bridges professional design and Canva’s collaborative environment, enabling creators to move seamlessly between both platforms.