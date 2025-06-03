Cartier confirms data breach, warns customers of potential targeted attacks

Cartier, the famous jewellery and watchmaker, is owned by Richemont, a Swiss-based luxury conglomerate has notified customers of a data breach that exposed limited personal information following a security lapse in its systems. The brand said the breach was swiftly contained and emphasised that no financial or sensitive login data was compromised.

In a letter sent to affected individuals, some of which have since surfaced on social media Cartier stated: “We are writing to inform you that an unauthorised party gained temporary access to our system and obtained limited client information.”

The compromised data includes customer names, email addresses, and the countries they reside in. The company confirmed that payment information, passwords, and banking credentials were not accessed during the breach.

Despite the seemingly minimal data exposed, Cartier advised customers to stay alert for suspicious emails or phishing attempts. “Given the nature of the data, we recommend that you remain alert for any unsolicited communications or any other suspicious correspondence,” the company warned.

Cartier has reported the incident to law enforcement and is working alongside an external cybersecurity firm to investigate and bolster its digital defences. “We contained the issue and have further enhanced the protection of our systems and data,” the brand added.

This breach adds Cartier to a growing list of high-end fashion and retail brands that have recently suffered cybersecurity incidents. Just weeks ago, Dior confirmed a breach that affected customer contact details and shopping preferences, while Adidas acknowledged a compromise via a third-party service provider. Victoria’s Secret was also impacted by a security incident that temporarily disabled its website and store systems.