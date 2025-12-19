ChatGPT gets Apple Music integration for smarter music and playlist discovery

The popular AI-powered tool, ChatGPT, gains Apple Music integration, enabling users to create playlists, search for songs, albums, and artists. The AI chatbot already includes several apps such as Spotify, Canva, Booking.com, and many others; now Apple Music has also joined the list for music discovery and playlist creation directly within the chat interface.

ChatGPT Apple Music Integration is here

Apple Music can now be added to ChatGPT from the Settings menu on Mac, the web, or an iPhone. The music streaming app will be listed among the other app options. However, to get started, users must sign in to their Apple account and authorise permission to let ChatGPT access Apple Music for music discovery.

In addition to music, playlists, and album discovery, users can interact with the app via ChatGPT even without an Apple Music‌ subscription. However, it does not mean that ChatGPT will start playing songs from the app, but it will simply provide preview clips. Users can prompt ChatGPT to “Create a 30-song rock and roll Christmas playlist on Apple Music, but avoid clichés,” or “Create Barney’s Get Psyched Mix from How I Met Your Mother,” making the interaction more personalised.

Note that ChatGPT does not have access to the user's existing Apple Music listening history or library; it only adds new content based on the user's request. Earlier, ChatGPT users only had Spotify as a music-streaming app option; now, with Apple Music, users can select their desired app to create a playlist and find music.