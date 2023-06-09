ChatGPT rival Google Bard is getting smarter with logic and mathematics; here's how

Google's AI language model, Bard is becoming better at logic and reasoning with two new improvements. The first improvement is that Bard can now handle mathematical tasks, coding questions, and string manipulation more effectively. Additionally, Bard has a new feature that allows you to export tables directly to Google Sheets.

To enhance its reasoning and math skills, Bard has adopted a new technique called "implicit code execution." This technique enables Bard to detect computational prompts and run code in the background. Google claims that as a result, Bard can provide more accurate responses to math-related questions, coding queries, and string manipulation prompts. For example, it can now answer questions like finding prime factors, calculating growth rates, or reversing words more effectively.

Why the new Improvements?

The goal behind these improvements is to equip Bard with advanced reasoning and logic capabilities. While large language models like Bard excel at language-related tasks, they often struggle with more complex problems that require reasoning and math skills. To address this, Bard now has the ability to generate and execute code, combining the quick and intuitive thinking.

Previously, Bard operated primarily under "System 1" thinking, producing responses quickly but without deep thought. By incorporating traditional code execution ("System 2") into its process, Bard can enhance the accuracy of its responses.

Google claims that through implicit code execution, Bard identifies prompts that can benefit from logical code, runs the code in the background, and uses the results to generate more accurate responses. This combined approach has shown promising results, improving the accuracy of Bard's responses to computation-based problems by approximately 30 per cent in internal tests.

