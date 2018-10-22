China-based Yeelight enters India, launches smart lights compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home

Popular in Asia-Pacific and European markets, China-based smart lighting company Yeelight has officially entered the Indian market. To start with, Yeelight is launching four lighting products to India, including a smart lamp, light strip, and two smart bulbs, which are Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible. The current offerings will be priced starting Rs 2,499 and will be available exclusively on Amazon India in online space and in leading retail outlets and experience zones in the major metro cities.

Eric Jiang, Founder and CEO of Yeelight, says, "With the smart lighting industry in India facing the upward growth trajectory, we are extremely excited to foray into the Indian market. At Yeelight, we aim to provide customers with the best lighting experience for a smart home by providing them with high-quality, energy-efficient, smart lighting products and services. Our focus is to constantly cater to the growing demand in the smart light segment with quality products at value plus price points."

The Yeelight smart LED bulb will be available in two variants -- color and tunable white. Both these bulbs are Wi-Fi enabled and don't need a hub for connection and can be programmed to turn on/off at a specified time. Yeelight has opted for different pricing for online and offline retail channels. The LED bulb tunable white will retail on Amazon for Rs 2,499 (Rs 2,799 offline), the color bulb has been priced at Rs 2,799 for Amazon India and Rs 2,999 in offline retail. The Yeelight Aurora Lightstrip Plus is extendable up to 10 meters and offers 16 million colours with music sync. Just like LED bulbs, even this can be scheduled to turn on/off and support Yeelight App for controlling remotely. Priced at Rs 4,399, the Yeelight Lightstrip will be available on Amazon India at a special price of Rs 3,999. Lastly, the Yeelight Candela Lamp has a candle flicker effect, comes with latest BLE mesh technology, a 2100mAh built-in battery with up to 8 hours of battery backup and more. Priced at Rs 5,999 in offline space, the Candela lamp would retail for Rs 4,999 on Amazon.

The company claims to be equipped with a professional optical laboratory and says that every product is supported by an advanced dimming algorithm and professional optical simulation.

Yeelight was incubated by SOSVenture and became a part of Xiaomi ecosystem in 2014. The company works actively with Amazon, Google and Microsoft team to bring the best lighting experience for the users. Under the brand of both Xiaomi and Yeelight, the company has published dozens of smart lighting products, with millions of connected lighting products shipping to Asia-pacific, Europe, America and Middle East, covering over 100 countries and regions in the globe. A majority of Yeelight products have been certified with CE, CB, UL, RCM and TISI, to satisfy the needs and requirements from the local market.