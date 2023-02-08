China's ChatGPT-rival ‘Ernie’ to launch in coming weeks

China is no stranger to artificial intelligence (AI) technology, boasting one of the world's most impressive development and research programs. Now, the country's leading tech giant, Baidu, is taking the AI game to a whole new level with the launch of their AI chatbot, Ernie. This ChatGPT-style bot is designed to converse with users in natural language while providing detailed answers to queries. A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that it might be launched in March.

Baidu's Hong Kong-listed shares have jumped over 13 per cent ever since the news about its AI chatbot broke.

Ernie expands to "Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration," and was first introduced in 2019. It provides users with a friendly and intuitive way to receive information and engage in conversations with the bot. Ernie is built on large-scale machine-learning model technology and is able to understand user input, interpret it in context, and generate detailed answers.

Ernie is designed to be interactive and engaging. It is powered by Baidu's own NLP engine, which includes both natural language understanding (NLU) and natural language generation (NLG) capabilities. This allows the bot to understand user input in context and generate detailed, accurate answers.

Baidu plans to roll out more AI-powered products in the near future, including deep learning algorithms that can be used for tasks such as facial recognition and automated vehicle control.

The rival

Baidu’s main rival currently is ChatGPT. It is a conversational AI language model developed by OpenAI. It's based on the transformer architecture and has been fine-tuned on a large corpus of text data, allowing it to generate human-like responses to a wide range of questions and prompts. The model is designed to be highly flexible and can be used for various applications such as chatbots, question-answering, and text generation.

