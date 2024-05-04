scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
China launches mission to retrieve samples from far side of the moon; all you need to know

Feedback

China launches mission to retrieve samples from far side of the moon; all you need to know

Chang'e 6 is part of China’s ongoing effort to explore the Moon.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The Chang'e 6 lunar probe and the Long March-5 Y8 carrier rocket combination sit atop the launch pad at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan province, China May 3, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Baptista The Chang'e 6 lunar probe and the Long March-5 Y8 carrier rocket combination sit atop the launch pad at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan province, China May 3, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Baptista

China has sent a special spacecraft on a big mission to the far side of the moon. It's a historic journey because no other country has tried something like this before. The spacecraft, called Chang'e-6, was carried by China's biggest rocket, the Long March-5. It took off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China. Chang'e-6 weighs more than 8 metric tons, which is quite heavy.

Chang'e-6 has a job to do once it reaches the moon's far side. It's supposed to land in a place called the South Pole-Aitken Basin. This area always faces away from Earth. Then, it will collect rocks and soil from there.

This launch is a big deal for China's space programme. It's amazing how quickly China has achieved so much in space exploration. Pierre-Yves Meslin, a researcher from France, is impressed by China's progress.

Chang'e-6 is not alone on this trip. There are also scientific instruments from France, Italy, Pakistan, and the European Space Agency onboard. But surprisingly, no American instruments are part of this mission. The US and China can't work together in space because of US laws.

Chang'e-6 will take about four to five days to reach the moon. It will land there in early June. Then, it will spend two days collecting samples before coming back to Earth. It's expected to land in Inner Mongolia.

The samples Chang'e-6 brings back will help scientists learn more about the moon's history. Chinese scientists are excited about studying rocks from a part of the moon that's much older than what other countries have explored.

This mission is part of China's plan to build a research station on the moon. They're working with Russia on this big project. Building a base on the moon will help countries like China explore space further.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: May 04, 2024, 5:09 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement