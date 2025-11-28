China to deploy humanoid robots for border security

China is set to trial humanoid robots for crowd control and guidance at a major border crossing. Shenzhen-based firm, UBTech Robotics, has secured a substantial contract to supply its latest models for a testing project situated near the country's border with Vietnam. This move is part of a national effort to integrate advanced robotics into public services and border management.

The contract, valued at US$37 million (Rs 330 Crore Approx.), was secured with a dedicated humanoid robotics testing centre. The project will primarily use UBTech's Walker robots, which feature a self-contained power system, allowing them to automatically swap their own batteries. The core focus is to test the practical, real-world applications of humanoids, including assisting with border management duties, guiding travellers, and handling general logistics. The delivery of these machines is scheduled to begin in December.

This initiative aligns with Beijing's aggressive strategy to lead the global robotics industry. The government has strongly encouraged domestic firms to develop humanoids as part of its wider technological agenda. Industry forecasts reflect this national ambition: consulting firm Leaderobot projected that China's humanoid robotics industry will reach ¥82 billion in 2025, potentially accounting for half of worldwide sales.

While the sector has seen recent technological milestones, such as a record 100km trek set by a Shanghai-made robot, large-scale, functional use cases have remained limited. This border trial is intended to bridge that gap by providing a crucial commercial application. However, some financial institutions have recently warned that the industry faces risks of overcapacity, noting that production is scaling up rapidly without corresponding confirmed commercial orders.