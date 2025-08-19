Chipsets with our own IP a key objective towards Viksit Bharat: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday commended Indian startup Mindgrove Technologies for developing secure Internet of Things (IoT) chips, saying the creation of chipsets with India’s own intellectual property (IP) is a vital goal in the country’s journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The minister pointed to Mindgrove’s success in accessing funding under the government’s Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, which reimburses up to 50 per cent of eligible expenses for Indian firms engaged in chip design.

On X, Vaishnaw wrote, “Bharat steps up efforts to be a product nation. Chipsets with our own IP is an important objective in this journey.” He further added, “Our semiconductor mission has a component – Design Linked Incentives - DLI - to encourage startups who innovate and design chips. Supported by DLI Scheme and IIT-M expertise, Mindgrove Technologies has designed secure IoT chips. These are designed for CCTV cameras, industry 4.0 applications, and other IoT devices.”

Vaishnaw noted that the high-performance microcontroller system-on-chip would enable trusted indigenous solutions for strategic sectors.

Mindgrove Technologies, incubated at IIT-Madras in 2021, designed its first IoT chip in 2024 for powering devices such as smartwatches and home appliances. The government has supported the firm through the DLI scheme, under which it secured Rs 15 crore in funding to design and manufacture its new “Vision SoC”, aimed at high-performance edge computing and vision processing applications.

The push for indigenous semiconductor design is gaining momentum at the national level. In his 79th Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Made-in-India semiconductor chips would be available in the market by the end of 2025. Recently, the Union Cabinet approved four semiconductor projects worth Rs 4,600 crore, with Odisha receiving two projects and Andhra Pradesh and Punjab one each. With these approvals, India now has ten projects sanctioned under the India Semiconductor Mission across six states.