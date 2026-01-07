Nothing sub-brand, CMF, has now registered as a legal independent entity in India, and will now be known as CMF India Private Limited. It is reported that CMF was officially registered on December 23, 2025, and it will allow the company to become a specialised independent player and no longer be in the shadow of its parent company, Nothing. The news was revealed by Nothing’s co-founder Akis Evangelidis via a X (formerly Twitter) post.

Advertisement

Evangelidis highlighted a post India’s global positioning in the consumer technology ecosystem. It said, “CMF has an important role to play in that journey, and we’re happy to share that it is now a separate, legally incorporated entity in India.”

India is increasingly positioning itself at the forefront of the global consumer tech ecosystem, driven by years of sustained progress and ambition. The work done has been remarkable.



CMF has an important role to play in that journey and we’re happy to share that it is now a… https://t.co/4efGMBDa85 pic.twitter.com/XphlyFHgbO — Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) January 7, 2026

The co-founder also revealed that after $100 million, in a manufacturing partnership with Optiemus in India, CMF will now formally be set up as a company based in India. He added that they are “On a path to building the country’s first truly global consumer tech brand. Built from India, to the world.” Now, we will see how CMF disrupts the global stage from its home base in India.

Advertisement

Hence, this marks a major step for CMF as a brand, which has just started fresh in the country, and is making its name as an affordable consumer technology brand. The company has gained popularity for its unique smartphones like the CMF Phone 2 Pro, and now it's also expanding into wearable devices with earbuds, smartwatches, and is now launching its first-ever headphones as well, likely in the budget segment.