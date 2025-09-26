CMF to become India’s first global smartphone brand with $100 million Optiemus joint venture

London-based tech company Nothing has announced that CMF, formerly its sub-brand, will now operate as an independent subsidiary, with India serving as its global headquarters for R&D, manufacturing, and operations.

Nothing has partnered with Optiemus Infracom Limited, a leading Indian electronics manufacturer, to establish a joint venture aimed at positioning India as a global production and export hub for both Nothing and CMF products. The companies will invest more than USD $100 million and create over 1,800 jobs in India over the next three years.

To date, Nothing has already invested more than USD $200 million in the country, making India central to its growth story.

Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, said: “India will play a key role in shaping the future of the global smartphone industry. CMF has been well-received by the market since we launched it two years ago. With our end-to-end capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to now build it into India’s first truly global smartphone brand. Our joint venture with Optiemus is a key milestone toward making that vision a reality.”

Ashok Gupta, Executive Chairman of Optiemus, added: “We are extremely excited about this partnership with Nothing; it will allow us to further strengthen our world-class manufacturing capabilities for the products of today and tomorrow. Global brands choosing India to build is a testament to the strength of the Indian ecosystem and the vision of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. This partnership goes beyond high-tech manufacturing, it will empower us to create export-ready products that will be designed in India, showcasing the innovation and talent of our people to the world in the coming years.”

The announcement follows recent steps by Nothing to strengthen its India presence, including shifting CMF’s global marketing operations to the country and appointing Himanshu Tandon as VP of CMF Business. The company also recently raised USD $200 million in Series C funding at a $1.3 billion valuation, led by Tiger Global and joined by new investor Nikhil Kamath.