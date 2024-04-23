Cognizant partners with Microsoft, to drive enterprise Gen AI adoption

To foster the uptake of generative AI within enterprises, Cognizant, an IT services firm, and Microsoft have deepened their collaboration. They aim to democratise access to Microsoft's generative AI and Copilot technologies for millions of users, thereby revolutionising enterprise workflows, enriching employee engagements, and catalysing innovation across various industries.

In pursuit of this objective, Cognizant has procured 25,000 seats of Microsoft 365 Copilot for its associates, in addition to 500 Sales Copilot seats and 500 Services Copilot seats. This strategic investment is geared towards boosting productivity, streamlining processes, and redefining customer interactions.

Cognizant will work to deploy Microsoft 365 Copilot to a million users within their global 2000 clients and across 11 industries. Through Cognizant’s Synapse skilling program, 35,000 Cognizant developers have been trained on GitHub Copilot, with an additional 40,000 developers slated to receive training.

This Cognizant and Microsoft partnership has the potential to deliver substantial innovation for enterprise customers, contributing to the projected $1 trillion that AI is expected to inject into US GDP over the next ten years. This partnership also has the potential to significantly accelerate AI adoption and innovation in India. AI is expected to add $ 450–500 billion to India’s GDP by 2025, accounting for 10% of the country’s USD 5 trillion GDP target.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S says “Generative AI can be a game-changer for virtually every business in every industry, opening up new possibilities for innovation, efficiency and growth. That’s why we are investing $1 billion in generative AI over the next three years and leading the development of new research to explore its potential for our clients, their employees and end customers. We’re committed to helping them harness the power of generative AI at scale, and Microsoft Copilot is a proven tool that can bring transformative gains, unlocking talent and potential in ways we can only imagine.”

“Our expanded partnership with Cognizant will help organisations harness generative AI to transform business operations, enhance employee experiences, and deliver new value for customers,” says Judson Althoff, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Microsoft. “By combining Cognizant’s industry expertise with Microsoft’s Copilot capabilities –including Copilot for Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot – we will help drive AI adoption and innovation for millions of users across its network.”

Cognizant and Microsoft will collaborate to deliver industry-specific solutions, using Copilot Studio, a platform that allows users to create and customise their own industry-and-business-function specific Copilots, leveraging generative AI large language models, business applications and enterprise data. The two will prioritise applications across industries such as healthcare, retail and consumer goods, financial services, life sciences, manufacturing and communications and media.