Colombian baby named 'Chat Yipiti' in honour of ChatGPT

A newborn in the Colombian town of Cereté has been officially registered with the unusual name Chat Yipiti, a playful nod to the popular artificial intelligence model ChatGPT. The baby, named Chat Yipiti Bastidas Guerra, was registered at the local National Registry office on August 15 without any objection from officials.

The parents say the name is meant as a “tribute” to the digital age and the growing role of artificial intelligence in everyday life. The choice has divided opinion online, with some praising it as a symbol of creativity and modernity, while others criticise it as a decision that could have consequences for the child in the future.

This is not the first time Colombian registries have seen unconventional names. Over the years, parents have drawn inspiration from sports stars, film characters, and musicians, leading to names like Maicol Yordan or Brayan Spears. However, authorities have also intervened in cases where names were deemed degrading, rejecting attempts such as Miperro (My Dog) or Satanás (Satan).

Under Colombian law, there is no official list of banned names. Instead, officials at the National Civil Registry can refuse registrations they consider harmful to a child’s dignity or reputation. Despite this, Chat Yipiti was accepted, adding fuel to discussions about whether naming regulations should evolve in response to modern trends.

Across Latin America, it is common to find creative twists on celebrity names, soap opera characters, or even tech-inspired references. In past cases, children have been named Mozart, Facebook, and Stallone. Spanish phonetics often shape these names into unique variations, such as Yeison for Jason.

The registration of Chat Yipiti highlights both the freedom parents enjoy in choosing names and the cultural shifts brought about by technology. As artificial intelligence continues to influence society, even the most personal choices — like naming a child — appear to be entering the digital era.