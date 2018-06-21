Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan dies after smartphone explodes while charging

Smartphone explosions are not rare anymore but a death by a smartphone explosion is still unheard of. However, an unfortunate incident with Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan has caused serious concerns about the current state of our smartphone technology. According to an India Today report, the CEO of Malaysia's startup influencer passed away last week when his mobile phone exploded while charging.

Reports suggest that Hassan died due to suffocation from smoke. According to The Malaysian Insight, the smartphone explosion caused a blunt trauma on the back of the victim's head and that's the reason he couldn't respond to the fire and smoke. According to Hassan's brother-in-law, Nazrin died even before the mattress caught fire.

Coming to the smartphones, there are two suspects here. Hassan had two phones, one Blackberry smartphone and the other was a Huawei phone. There is no evidence as to which of the two smartphones exploded. The fire left little evidence behind.

Hassan's brother-in-law strongly disapproved of charging phones in the bedroom. He said it's worth the inconvenience of not having your smartphone at an arm's length.

The company Cradle Fund reiterated what the police and family had to say about the cause of the incident. "Cradle has lost a visionary and creative genius, and the world has lost an amazing human being. Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with Nazrin have lost a dear friend and an inspiring mentor," Cradle chief operations officer Razif Aziz said.

Explosions like these are rare but it still haunts most smartphone owners. There have been various faulty handsets in the past that have caused serious burns and injuries but this new case will come as a strong blow to the smartphone industry.