Cricketer Hardik Pandya spotted with unreleased POCO X5 smartphone

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya was recently spotted with an unreleased POCO X5. The photos have added to the hype of the smartphone with many on social media eagerly anticipating the release of the phone. The design of the new POCO X5 derives design elements from last year's Poco X4 series.

The POCO X5 is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 featuring a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It is anticipated to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor with 6GB of RAM. The phone is expected to pack a 5,160mAh battery with fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the POCO X5 is rumoured to feature a quad-camera setup that includes a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there might be a 16MP shooter housed within the punch-hole cutout on the display.

As for the pricing, the POCO X5 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 20,000.

The POCO X5 seems like a great option for those looking for a mid-range device that has all the bells and whistles of a flagship. With its impressive specs, attractive design, and competitive pricing, the POCO X5 is sure to be a hit among smartphone enthusiasts.

POCO has also announced a fan meetup for January 22, 2023, in Delhi. So the official unveiling of the device is expected to follow soon.

