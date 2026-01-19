Davos WEF 2026: OpenAI bets big on India with free ChatGPT access, says Christopher Lehane

OpenAI has placed India at the centre of its global expansion strategy, offering free access to ChatGPT and signalling a long-term commitment to mass AI adoption in the country.

Speaking with Business Today on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Christopher Lehane, Chief Global Affairs Officer at OpenAI, said India is now the company’s second-largest consumer market globally, after the United States, and among its fastest-growing regions.

“In the last 12 months alone, we’ve seen 2.5x growth in India. Today, India is our second-largest consumer market in the world and a top-five country for developers,” Lehane said. “India is not a testing ground. It is one of our most important markets.”

OpenAI made ChatGPT free for Indian users in November 2025, a move that immediately positioned India as one of the largest markets with unrestricted access to frontier AI tools. Lehane said the decision reflects OpenAI’s belief that India will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI revolution.

“We will always have a free baseline model. We’ve even offered more powerful models free in India as a signal of our long-term commitment,” he said. “India sits right at the top of our priority list.”

The company has also begun testing advertising globally to help fund free access. Lehane said the model is designed to ensure that AI remains widely accessible while allowing OpenAI to continue investing in research, safety and infrastructure.

“We’re testing ads so more people can benefit from AI without having to pay. But free access will always remain central to our strategy,” he added.

Lehane said India’s scale, developer ecosystem and adoption speed make it uniquely positioned for the next phase of AI-led growth.

“India is not just producing great engineers. It’s producing world-class AI researchers,” he said. “This is not social media. AI is a productivity technology. Think of it like electricity, we provide the power, and people build entire industries on top of it.”

According to OpenAI, more than 850 million people globally use AI tools regularly, with over four million developers and one million companies building on its technology. India is now among the company’s top markets on both consumer and developer metrics.

Rejecting claims that AI is a bubble, Lehane said OpenAI data shows that individuals and companies using AI effectively are seeing a seven-times multiplier in economic productivity.

“AI is a general-purpose technology like the wheel, the combustion engine or the semiconductor,” he said. “Countries that integrate AI will see rapid economic gains. Those that don’t risk being left behind.”

With India set to host a major global AI summit later this year, Lehane said the country would play a defining role in shaping the next phase of the Intelligence Age.

“India is one of the most important countries for OpenAI,” he said. “Its population, growth trajectory and global role put it right at the centre of the AI revolution.”

Watch the full interview here: