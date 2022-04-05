Deep tech start-up CynLr raises $4.5 mn for making intelligent robots

CynLr, a deep-tech start-up, has raised $4.5 million in funding that the venture will utilise to establish its business presence in the US, scale its team to over 50 members and build capacity to address the current pipeline of customers and deliver 100 robots annually.

Bengaluru-based CynLr is a visual object intelligence platform that enables industrial robotic arms to see, understand and manipulate any object in random unstructured environments.

Nikhil Ramaswamy and Gokul NA launched CynLr in 2019 to simplify and eliminate the need for tailored-machines to handle objects.

Notable industry leaders including Srivats Ram (MD, Wheels India, TVS Group); Shriram Vijayaraghavan (President, Wheels India, TVS Group); Arvind Vasu (former Asia Head, ABB Technology Ventures); Nalin Advani (former CEO, Asia Pacific, GreyOrange Robotics) and Jayaram Pillai (former MD - India, Russia, Arabia, NI) also participated in the round, which was led by Speciale Invest and growX Ventures.



“CynLr’s Machine Vision and Intelligence stack empowers businesses to build factories out of universal LEGO-like robotic units, instead of complex custom machinery," said Ramaswamy.

"CynLr’s visual robots can instantaneously pick any object of any size, shape, weight, or material regardless of orientation and place with limited to no pre-training. This is the stepping stone in creating Universal Factories - a factory so standardised that any product from cars to phones to probably even your food, can be manufactured under the same roof, and is just a-click-of-a-button away.” he added.

In a similar context, Gokul said: "The revolution that data witnessed is yet to happen for manufacturing (object processing), held back by one factor: custom machinery".

Prior to this round, CynLr had secured seed funding of about $775K in 2019, led by Speciale Invest & co-led by Arali Ventures. The latest round of funding brings the total funding raised by the start-up to $5.25 million.

