Delhi most popular destination in India, Dubai was top international choice: Paytm 2023 Travel Recap

Paytm has released its 2023 Travel Recap. This report provides insights into the travel patterns of its users throughout the year.

Delhi was the most popular domestic destination, while Dubai was the top choice for international travel. The report also highlighted a significant increase in solo and female travelers, with a rise of 70% and 25% respectively. There was also a noticeable increase in travelers under the age of 10 and over 60, with increases of 10% and 12% respectively.



Winter was the preferred season for travel, with the highest activity in October, November, and December. The report also noted a 60% increase in travelers exploring the northeastern states of India.

Prominent routes on Paytm included Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam, New Delhi - Varanasi, and Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar. Airports that saw the most growth in travellers in 2023 were Thiruvananthapuram, Itanagar, Jodhpur, and Aurangabad.

Dehradun, Jodhpur, Goa, and Manali were the top destinations for backpackers. Over one million travellers chose electric buses, contributing to sustainable tourism.

The most popular international destinations were Dubai, Bangkok, London, Mauritius, Melbourne, and New York. One user even travelled to Antananarivo in Madagascar, showing that no destination is too far with Paytm.

Paytm has announced a Travel Carnival from December 22 to 31, offering users the chance to plan their festive getaways. If travel plans change, users can get a 100% refund on flight, bus, and train tickets with Free Cancellation. In 2023, users saved Rs 30 crore by using Free Cancellation when booking their travel tickets.

A Paytm spokesperson stated that their focus is on providing users with convenient travel bookings and a seamless travel experience. Paytm Travel’s 2023 Recap emphasises its commitment to offering the best price guaranteed. Their platform remains the preferred choice, reflecting the travel patterns across India throughout the year.

