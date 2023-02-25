Digital detox: Simple tips to break free from tech anxiety

When word got out that Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff decided to ditch his gadgets and take a luxurious 10-day digital detox in French Polynesia, the internet went bonkers! Now not everyone can just jet off to some beautiful island for multiple days but we sure can take some much more economical and easy ways to achieve nirvana from the tech surrounding us at all times.

Digital detox refers to a period of time when you take a break from using technology and digital devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets. If you find that technology use is causing anxiety or other negative effects, a digital detox can be a helpful way to reset and regain a sense of balance.

Here are some tips on how to do a digital detox and leave tech anxiety behind:

Set clear goals and limits: Decide on the duration of your digital detox and set clear goals and limits for yourself. Consider what you want to achieve and what you need to cut back on in order to reduce tech anxiety.

Plan ahead: Make plans for activities that you can do during your digital detox, such as reading a book, going for a walk, or spending time with friends and family. This can help you stay occupied and reduce the temptation to use technology.

Use apps to help: There are apps available that can help you manage your technology use and limit distractions. For example, you can use apps that track your screen time or block certain websites and apps during certain times of the day.

Turn off notifications: Turn off notifications on your phone and other devices. This can help reduce the constant distractions and interruptions that can contribute to tech anxiety.

Try a digital Sabbath: Consider taking one day a week to completely disconnect from technology. This can be a helpful way to recharge and reduce tech anxiety.

Practice mindfulness: Engage in mindfulness practices such as meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to help reduce stress and anxiety related to technology use.

Seek support: If you're struggling with tech anxiety, consider seeking support from a mental health professional. They can help you develop strategies to manage your anxiety and improve your overall well-being.

Remember, a digital detox doesn't have to be all or nothing. Even reducing your technology use by a few hours a day can make a significant difference in your stress levels and overall well-being.

