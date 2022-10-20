Diwali 2022: Best smartphones you can buy on Dhanteras

Diwali 2022 is upon us and leading up to the festival, Dhanteras will be an auspicious day to make purchases. Buyers looking to get a smartphone on Dhanteras can take advantage of various sales and offers that are live on e-commerce websites. Prominent brands like Flipkart and Amazon are also offering bank discounts to sweeten the deals. Buyers can look at brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo to get the best smartphone money can buy.



Here’s a list of smartphones you can buy on Dhanteras:



Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is the only smartphone in this list that was launched last year. Despite being more than a year old, the iPhone 13 offers a good value proposition compared to the iPhone 14 this year. The deals and offers on the device make it one of the best smartphones you can buy without emptying your bank account.



Apple iPhone 14 Pro/Max

The Apple iPhone Pro series is the innovator in this year’s iPhone 14 series. It comes with a new dynamic island which lets it stand out from all iPhones launched in the past 3-4 years. It also comes with a better set of cameras, compared to the non-Pro variants.



Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 is the latest model in this list and has quickly become a favourite due to its aggressive pricing and overall packaging. It comes with an improved camera, better overall performance and Google’s smooth Android experience.



Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro is the more premium version and it comes with an additional telephoto lens that supports 30x zoom (Optical and Electronic). This Pixel device competes with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro line-up. However, the pricing is relatively low.



Samsung Galaxy S22/Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus are a complete package and are much more accessible compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The festive season discounts have made it a steal deal with the S22 selling for as low as Rs 51,900.



Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Those who want the maximum utilization from their smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a unique offering. The device is more of a Galaxy Note and the S-pen adds tremendous functionality to the device.



Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro is for buyers looking for the best performance but at a more accessible price. The device from Realme features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and also comes with a unique ‘Paper Back’ design.



OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the latest and greatest from OnePlus. It gets all the flagship qualities, including the Hasselblad camera module which offers premium-grade images. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is a device that stands out from the crowd of smartphones. The device gets a slim external 6.2-inch display and it unfolds to reveal a massive 7.6-inch display. The phone also supports S-Pen support for added functionality.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is also a foldable device, offering its unique benefits. The phone folds on the horizontal axis and can be carried in an extremely compact form factor. The phone also gets a small second display that offers important notifications and media controls.



Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X80 Pro is the flagship from the house of Vivo. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and it features a massive 6.78-inch display. The device gets a quad camera setup on the rear panel and the front-facing snapper with 32MP resolution.



Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is a flagship device which offers good camera performance. The device gets a triple camera setup with all three sensors being 50MP units. The front facing camera is a 32MP unit. For performance, the device relies on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

