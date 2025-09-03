Dolby Vision 2 announced with smarter HDR and content-based AI optimisations

Dolby Laboratories has announced Dolby Vision 2, the latest evolution of its high dynamic range (HDR) picture technology. Hisense will be the first television brand to introduce the upgrade in its premium models, while French media group CANAL+ has confirmed it will support the format across its programming.

Dolby Vision 2 builds on the original Dolby Vision standard, which has been in use for more than a decade, and is designed to take advantage of modern television hardware. According to Dolby, the new version introduces a redesigned image engine and a set of AI-powered tools under what it calls “Content Intelligence”. These aim to optimise picture quality automatically based on the content being watched and the viewer’s environment.

Among the new features are “Precision Black”, which enhances clarity in darker scenes; “Light Sense”, which uses ambient light detection and reference data to fine-tune the picture; and specific optimisations for live sport and gaming. Dolby Vision 2 also introduces bi-directional tone mapping to better utilise the brightness and colour range of newer displays, as well as “Authentic Motion”, a tool designed to give creators more control over motion rendering.

Dolby Vision 2 will be offered in two tiers. The standard version brings the core improvements to mainstream televisions, while Dolby Vision 2 Max is aimed at high-end displays, adding advanced features to make full use of their capabilities.

Hisense will integrate the technology into upcoming models using MediaTek’s Pentonic 800 chip, which includes Dolby Vision 2 support. Availability details will be confirmed at a later stage. CANAL+, meanwhile, will deliver films, TV shows and live sport in Dolby Vision 2 as part of its ongoing push to enhance its broadcast offering.

Dolby said the new standard is intended not only to improve consumer viewing experiences but also to provide content creators with more flexibility in how their work is presented.