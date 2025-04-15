Driving the future of speed: A conversation with Chander Damodaran, MD and Global CTO at Brillio

In an era where milliseconds make the difference between glory and obscurity, the world of Formula 1 has evolved beyond the racetrack into a high-stakes battleground of data, simulation, and digital precision. At the centre of this seismic shift stands Chander Damodaran, the dynamic Managing Director and Global Chief Technology Officer of Brillio, a company that has made it its mission to blend technological prowess with human ingenuity.

With over two decades of experience steering digital transformation across industries, Damodaran brings both technical depth and visionary leadership to the forefront of Brillio’s global innovation agenda. His current focus? Redefining the very fabric of motorsport through the strategic integration of AI, data analytics, and cloud-native engineering. As Formula 1 continues its metamorphosis from a purely mechanical sport to one rooted in real-time decision-making and predictive insight, Damodaran and his team are helping drive this evolution by co-creating digital ecosystems with Atlassian Williams Racing.

In this exclusive interview, Damodaran sheds light on the strategic partnership with Williams, exploring how Brillio’s capabilities extend far beyond traditional tech services to become an embedded force in high-performance racing. From enhancing race-day strategy through virtual simulation and predictive diagnostics to laying the groundwork for sustainable innovation, his insights reveal how data and engineering are shaping the future of competition. But beyond the circuits and simulators lies a deeper philosophy—one that champions speed, agility, and a challenger mindset in every aspect of business and sport alike.

PD: What specific areas of F1 racing have seen the most significant impact from the adoption of data analytics and AI?

Chander Damodaran: Formula 1 has become as much a data sport as it is a mechanical one. The most revolutionary effect of advanced analytics and engineering insight has been in the application of real-time decision-making and simulation modeling. Race teams now process gigabytes of telemetry data per car, per event and examine everything from tire temperature and brake pressure to aerodynamic load and fuel efficiency. The capacity to forecast the outcome of races, mimic possible strategic routes, and react to conditions as they present themselves has dramatically changed. In my view, the most significant change has been in three aspects: race strategy optimisation, predictive car diagnostics, and virtual simulation modeling.

At Brillio, we believe that the real strength lies in contextual understanding - developing models that learn to adjust based on race variables, and driver performance under stress. Off race day, advanced analytics is streamlining car development cycles using digital twins and speeding up simulation-to-track validation. This is more than a narrow improvement - it's a paradigm change in how to think about performance and accomplish it.

With our deep capabilities in data engineering, cloud platforms, and insight-driven systems, we’re helping Atlassian Williams Racing create a digital foundation where insights are instantaneous and continuously evolving. That’s where the next wave of competitive advantage is being won.

PD: Could you give a practical example of how Brillio’s solutions directly influence race-day decisions for Atlassian Williams Racing?

Chander Damodaran: Our partnership with Williams has only just begun, so it’s too early to point to race-day impact. But the goal is clear: we’re supporting Williams to build a powerful, data-driven platform that will help the team make faster, smarter decisions when it matters most.



PD: How does the partnership with Williams highlight Brillio’s capabilities compared to traditional technology service providers in motorsports?

Chander Damodaran: At Brillio, we co-create digital advantage. We don't merely offer tools - our engineers are working directly with Williams to enable them to be a high-velocity, insight-driven organisation. This alliance embodies our fundamental philosophy: to provide a competitive edge through high-performance engineering and advanced data solutions. From our first day, we've operated with a challenger spirit, one that's perfectly complementary to the team. We design end-to-end digital ecosystems, utilising cloud, platform engineering, and real-time analytics so that data flows smoothly and smartly across all racing operations. What differentiates us is our execution speed, along with an innovative mindset. This velocity is key in motorsport, where the edge isn't simply in possessing data, it's in understanding what to do with it before anybody else.

Our presence on the FW47 car is symbolic but our real impact is in accelerating how Williams builds and competes in a digital-first era.

PD: Looking ahead, what emerging tech trends do you predict will shape the motorsports industry over the next five years?

Chander Damodaran: Motorsport is on the cusp of a renaissance in which data-driven innovation, sustainability, and fan interaction will come together like never before. The first trend I see is the rise of generative technologies as a co-pilot for innovation—speeding up car development, strategy design, and race simulations.

Second, in-car intelligence will be transformed with edge computing. Think of microprocessors within the car executing real-time data models during races, instantly adapting without the need for trackside infrastructure. This opens new realms of active safety and response to performance.

Third, simulation ecosystems and digital twins will be the new gold standard for R&D. They will be able to try out new components, software updates, and even strategic decisions in a completely virtual environment before they are put on track, saving time and minimising cost. Lastly, social impact and sustainability will be major differentiators. As F1 works towards net-zero aspirations, data-enabled carbon modeling and sustainability monitoring will be paramount.

The next five years won’t just change racing, they’ll redefine what it means to compete. And we’re proud to be part of engineering that future.