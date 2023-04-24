Elon Musk congratulates Indian space agency ISRO for successful PSLV-C55 launch

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its successful launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C55 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Musk's tweet read, "Congratulations!"

ISRO's PSLV-C55 mission was launched on Saturday and marked the space agency's third major launch of the year. The PSLV-C55 lifted off and entered a low inclination orbit in the eastward direction. This was the 57th flight for the 228-ton PSLV, which has established itself as a reliable and cost-effective option for satellite launches.

The two satellites on board were developed for the Singaporean government and weighed a combined 757 kilograms. The primary payload was TeLEOS-2, which is a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) that can provide all-weather, day and night coverage with 1-meter full-polarimetric resolution imaging.

In addition to the two customer satellites, the mission also included the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM). This is a repurposed fourth stage of the rocket that ISRO has developed as an experimental platform for conducting tests with payloads that cannot be separated.

Starship Launch

ISRO's successful launch came just days after SpaceX's test of its next-generation rocket, the Starship, ended in an explosion. The rocket, designed for missions to the moon and Mars, ignited and blasted skyward for about four minutes, but the separation of the booster from the spacecraft that sat atop the rocket appeared to fail.

