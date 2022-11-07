Elon Musk finally reveals India launch details of Twitter Blue

Elon Musk has finally revealed the launch timeline for India's new Twitter Blue subscription. In a tweet, Musk disclosed that Twitter Blue would most likely launch within a month in India. This was in response to a tweet asking for the launch date. Musk has not revealed the exact date of the launch. So far, Twitter Blue has only been available in four markets including the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The new Blue with all the features promised by Musk was reported to launch by Monday.

Hopefully, less than a month — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

Elon Musk revealed numerous features of Twitter Blue in a series of tweets last week. The billionaire revealed that only Twitter Blue users will be able to get the Blue Tick verified badge on their accounts. Even existing users who have the verified badge will have to subscribe by paying for Twitter Blue. These users are expected to get a grace period of roughly 3 months to switch to the paid subscription.

The Twitter Blue subscription has been launched for a fee of $7.99 in the US. iOS users have received a new update for the app that claims to introduce Twitter Blue. However, the feature is not operational, as confirmed by one of the Twitter employees working on the project. The pricing in India is still a mystery but Musk has announced that the pricing will be adjusted according to the purchasing power parities of different countries. In the case of India, this pricing could reach around Rs 200 per month.

Here's what Elon Musk has promised to offer with the new Twitter Blue Subscription:

- Priority in replies, mentions & search (Musk claims this will be essential to defeat spam/scam)

- Ability to post long video & audio

- Half as many ads