Elon Musk promises to shrink ads on Twitter few days after they make a comeback

Elon Musk has announced that Twitter will be shrinking the size of ads on the platform. This announcement comes just a few days after some of the major advertisers returned to the platform. Advertisers were steering clear of the platform after Elon Musk's takeover in the month of October. The latest decision to shrink ads came after a user complained about the frequency of ads. The user claimed that every fifth post was an ad. Musk responded by saying that even the size of the ads is big.

Elon Musk announced that the changes will be fixed this week. In his response, he said, "The ads are also way too big. We’ll fix it this week."

Twitter recently sent out an email to advertisers offering them financial incentives to return to the platform. This move seems to have paid off. Amazon reportedly committed to a $100 million per year budget for advertising on Twitter. Some sources claim that Amazon never fully stopped advertising on the platform. A report by Platformer suggests that Amazon has decided to spend $100 million on Twitter advertising.

Elon Musk recently confirmed that Apple has resumed its advertising on Twitter, following a meeting between him and Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple's headquarters. Musk also took to Twitter to express his gratitude to advertisers for returning to the platform. He wrote, "Just a note to thank advertisers for returning to Twitter."