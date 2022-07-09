Elon Musk terminates $44 bln Twitter deal

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Friday he was terminating his $44 billion deal for Twitter Inc., saying that the social media company had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform.

Shares of Twitter fell 6 per cent in extended trading.

In a filing, Musk's lawyers said Twitter had failed or refused to respond to multiple requests for information on fake or spam accounts on the platform, which is fundamental to the company's business performance.