Elon Musk to bring big change! Twitter Edit Button to be rolled out for free

Elon Musk may soon make the mythical tweet 'edit button' a real thing for all users and that too, for free. Musk is expected to roll out the edit button feature to all users and the roll out timeline is neither months nor weeks, but days. According to a new report by Bloomberg, the feature might start rolling out as early as this week. If Musk rolls out the feature, it will be one of the biggest additions to the platform since he took over as 'Chief Twit', CEO and sole director.

The edit button is currently available only for select users who pay for Twitter Blue subscription. This subscription is also very limited as it has been rolled out in very few countries. Musk might also introduce the new Twitter Blue subscription as early as next week, the report claims.

So far, Elon Musk himself hasn't shared any details about the edit button feature. However, he did reveal the perks that will offered to Twitter Blue subscribers. The perks did not include an edit button, as it could be a feature that will be rolled out outside the subscription.

As far as the price of Twitter Blue subscription goes, Musk has announced a premium of $8. Currently, it sells at $4.99. Musk is planning to remove one of the critical features of existing Twitter Blue subscription as give it to all Twitter users. The blue tick verification badge will be a big incentive for users to pay for the subscription. For other markets, the company will be adjusting the price account to the respective purchasing power parities (PPPs). For India, the pricing could range from Rs 150- Rs 200 (by just accounting for PPP).

Elon Musk took over Twitter last week and within a span of seven days he has made some major changes to the platform. He went on to fire the top executives of the company and even removed every board member. Currently, Musk holds the position of Twitter CEO and sole director.