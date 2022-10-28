Elon Musk to take over as Twitter CEO: Report

World's richest man Elon Musk plans to assume the role of chief executive officer at Twitter Inc. as he completes the $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant. He will hold the role of CEO alongside his roles at Tesla Inc and SpaceX, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Though there hasn't been an official confirmation on the completion of the deal, Bloomberg and CNBC earlier in the day reported that the deal is complete and Twitter's CEO, CFO and other executives have been sacked.

