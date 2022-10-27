Elon Musk will not fire 75% of Twitter workforce: Report

Elon Musk is the new ‘Chief Twit’ according to his official Twitter handle. This news comes days after a report surfaced claiming that Musk plans to fire 75 per cent of the work force after the take over. However a new report now suggests that might not be the case.

Elon Musk has reportedly told Twitter employees that he doesn’t plan to fire 75 per cent of the workforce. A report by Bloomberg has cited people familiar with the matter. This could come as a relief for Twitter employees.

Earlier today, Elon Musk changed his official Twitter bio to ‘Chief Twit’ hinting at the completion of the Twitter takeover. He also shared a post of him entering the Twitter headquarters with a sink in his hand. He posted the video with the caption ‘Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!’

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

In the same thread, Elon also mentioned that he will be meeting a lot of people in Twitter. This could be where he conveyed his plans of not firing 75 per cent of the employees. However, Musk might still end up trimming down the workforce after the takeover. It is to be seen how Musk plans to change things around Twitter. He has been a proponent of 'free speech' and has been against existence of 'bots' on the company's platform.

The $44 billion Twitter deal has been in limbo since a couple of months and is finally coming to fruition by Friday. The deal will most like be closed by October 28. Earlier this year, Musk has backtracked from the deal, claiming that Twitter had been hiding some crucial details about the number of bot accounts on the platform. The matter then went to court. The judge offered a deadline of October 28 for Musk to complete the deal.



