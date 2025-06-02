Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk arrives in India; set to tour EV, solar facilities and Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir

Errol Musk, entrepreneur and father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has arrived in India for a five-day visit as the latest global advisory board member of Servotech, a leading homegrown manufacturer of solar and EV charging solutions. His trip, which began on Sunday, signals both business collaboration and cultural outreach, with his agenda packed with high-level meetings and landmark visits.

During his stay, Musk is expected to meet with Indian policymakers, investors, business leaders, and senior officials from various ministries at a key company event scheduled for June 2. A PTI report indicates that his itinerary aims to support India’s push to emerge as a global leader in green technologies and the export of EV charging infrastructure.

Musk will also visit Servotech’s solar and electric vehicle charger manufacturing plant in Safiabad, Haryana, where state ministers and senior bureaucrats are expected to join. On World Environment Day, June 5, Servotech will hold a major plantation drive in his presence, underscoring the company’s and Musk’s commitment to sustainability.

Beyond business, Musk’s itinerary reflects a deep engagement with Indian heritage. He is set to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya to seek blessings from Shree Ram Lalla, a gesture seen as a nod to the country’s cultural and spiritual legacy.

Earlier in May, Servotech Renewable Power System announced Errol Musk’s appointment to its Global Advisory Board, citing his extensive experience in technology, infrastructure, and sustainable development. The company said Musk would provide strategic guidance to its leadership and participate in facility tours and roundtable discussions with government and investor groups during his visit.

Errol Musk’s trip concludes on June 6, when he is set to depart for South Africa.