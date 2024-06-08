Elon Musk's Starlink gets green light in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has given the go-ahead for Elon Musk's Starlink to launch its satellite internet service in the country, President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced on X. This move promises to significantly enhance internet access, particularly in remote areas.

"Telecommunication Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has given the green light for Starlink to launch satellite internet services in Sri Lanka, pending a two-week public consultation period,” stated President Wickremesinghe on the social media platform.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responded with a simple yet appreciative, "Much appreciated.”

This announcement, following preliminary approval granted two days prior, has generated significant excitement. President Wickremesinghe highlighted the transformative potential of Starlink, stating that it "will revolutionise our connectivity, opening up new horizons, especially for our youth.”

He emphasised the benefits of "faster and more reliable internet," enabling Sri Lankan youth to "access global education resources, collaborate on innovative projects, and thrive in this new digital age.”

Moreover, the improved connectivity will facilitate "relief packages for the education and fishing sectors" and ensure communication during emergencies, President Wickremesinghe added.

This development comes on the heels of recent Starlink launches in Indonesia and Fiji, demonstrating Musk's commitment to expanding internet access globally.